EAM Jaishankar meets UK counterpart, says will review progress on Roadmap 2030

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Friday met British foreign secretary Liz Truss to review the progress on the Roadmap 2030 that was agreed to between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his British counterpart Boris Johnson in May this year. In his opening remarks, Jaishankar said that both India and the UK have significant movement on a number of pillars, including trade.

"Today's meeting is very useful because it gives us a chance to review the progress on the Roadmap 2030 that was agreed to between our Prime Ministers. We have significant movement on a number of pillars, including one of the pillars you dealt with in your previous capacity," EAM said in his opening remarks. India and UK Roadmap 2030 aimed to elevate the India-UK relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (CSP) and this will also guide cooperation for the next 10 years covering all aspects of our multi-faceted relations.

During the meeting, the External Affairs Minister also noted, "There have also been a number of geopolitical and political developments in our region, closer to your region, some concerning our activities, some dealing with yours." "There is also the larger issue of how we cope with COVID, the health, political and economic consequences of that," the minister added.

The British High Commission said that UK Foreign Secretary will today announce a series of tech and infrastructure tie-ups with India to boost both economies and help developing countries grow in a clean and sustainable way. During a two-day trip to Delhi and Mumbai, the Foreign Secretary will outline agreements to deepen investment ties between the two countries and work together on finance and technical support packages for the developing world.

Earlier today, UK Foreign Secretary had discussions with Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav on ways to strengthen climate initiatives and further our green partnership. Truss will travel to Mumbai on October 23. (ANI)

