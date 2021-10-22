Federal Public Prosecution orders detention of media professional, release of others for crimes during UAE, Iraq match

Abu Dhabi [UAE], October 22 (ANI/WAM): The Public Federal Prosecution for Cybersecurity Crimes has ordered the detention of a media person and the release of others on bail after investigations. While covering the match between the UAE and Iraq national teams last week on the Abu Dhabi Sports Channel before the broadcast went live, the accused were charged with committing an act and issuing a statement amounting to disorderly conduct, publishing through the internet.

The prosecution said it would violate public morals, harm the public interest, and incite hate speech. Those who committed these crimes will be imprisoned for no less than five years, pay a fine of no less than AED500,000, and imprisonment and fine not exceeding AED50,000.

The Public Prosecution received a complaint from the Abu Dhabi Media against the two mentioned and a third unidentified person. An audio and video clip circulated online showed the accused exchanging conversations while technical devices were being tested before the live broadcast on Abu Dhabi Sports Channel, and in the analytical studio before the match, uttering words and phrases which would harm the public interest in the country.

The broadcast sent from the television production vehicle of the analytical studio to the broadcast reception unit in the TV building was hacked, and the published clips were seized and broadcast on some social media platforms on the internet. After the Public Prosecution began investigating the accused and took the decisions, it summoned those responsible at the Abu Dhabi Sports Channel and programmes to complete the investigations.

The Public Prosecution asked the responsible technical authorities to determine how the hacking occurred and who conducted it. They ordered the arrest of the persons and seizure of the tools used and launched investigations into the incident. The Abu Dhabi Media terminated the services of the three media professionals as a disciplinary measure for violating the Media Code of Honour, the ethics of the profession and their jobs.

The Public Prosecutor is following up on the investigations. (ANI/WAM)

