WTO Director-General calls on PM Modi in Delhi

The Director-General of World Trade Organization (WTO), Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala on Friday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as part of her three-day visit to India.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-10-2021 21:15 IST | Created: 22-10-2021 21:13 IST
The Director-General of World Trade Organization (WTO), Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala on Friday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as part of her three-day visit to India. "The DG of @wto, @NOIweala called on PM @narendramodi," tweeted PMO India.

The WTO DG's visit to India is significant as it comes a little over a month ahead of the 12th Ministerial Conference (MC12) of the WTO. She has so far met several top officeholders in India. Earlier today, WTO Director-General met with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and held discussions on fair and equitable outcomes at the upcoming WTO Ministerial.

"Union Finance Minister Smt. @nsitharaman held a meeting with @WTO Director-General Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala @NOIweala in New Delhi today. FM stressed on fair, just and equitable outcome at the @WTO Ministerial to meet developmental requirements of India for its people," tweeted the Ministry of Finance. She is also met External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar and talked about the need for reformed multilateralism with fairer outcomes.

"Met Director-General, @wto @NOIweala. Spoke about the need for reformed multilateralism with fairer outcomes. The Global South has critical interests in agriculture, vaccines, climate action and fishing," Jaishankar tweeted. Earlier, she met Commerce & Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday. India is set to hold crucial talks on vaccine patent waiver and global trade issues with WTO DG. (ANI)

