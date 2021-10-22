WTO Director-General calls on PM Modi in Delhi
The Director-General of World Trade Organization (WTO), Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala on Friday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as part of her three-day visit to India.
The Director-General of World Trade Organization (WTO), Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala on Friday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as part of her three-day visit to India. "The DG of @wto, @NOIweala called on PM @narendramodi," tweeted PMO India.
The WTO DG's visit to India is significant as it comes a little over a month ahead of the 12th Ministerial Conference (MC12) of the WTO. She has so far met several top officeholders in India. Earlier today, WTO Director-General met with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and held discussions on fair and equitable outcomes at the upcoming WTO Ministerial.
"Union Finance Minister Smt. @nsitharaman held a meeting with @WTO Director-General Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala @NOIweala in New Delhi today. FM stressed on fair, just and equitable outcome at the @WTO Ministerial to meet developmental requirements of India for its people," tweeted the Ministry of Finance. She is also met External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar and talked about the need for reformed multilateralism with fairer outcomes.
"Met Director-General, @wto @NOIweala. Spoke about the need for reformed multilateralism with fairer outcomes. The Global South has critical interests in agriculture, vaccines, climate action and fishing," Jaishankar tweeted. Earlier, she met Commerce & Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday. India is set to hold crucial talks on vaccine patent waiver and global trade issues with WTO DG. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
