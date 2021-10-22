Left Menu

Poland approves Covishield as COVID vaccine equivalent to those recognized by EU

Poland on Friday recognised Covishield as a COVID-19 vaccine equivalent to those recognized by the European Union.

ANI | Warsaw | Updated: 22-10-2021 21:14 IST | Created: 22-10-2021 21:14 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Poland

"Poland has recognized #Covishield as a vaccine equivalent to those recognized by the European Union, exempting from quarantine after entering the territory of the Republic of Poland," tweeted the Embassy of the Republic of Poland in New Delhi. "List of COVID-19 vaccine equivalents admitted to the market in the territory of the Republic of Poland" was published by the National Institute of Public Health and it included Covishield. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

