Foreign Secretary Shringla discusses defence cooperation, Afghanistan with UK CDS General Carter

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla met with UK Chief of Defence Staff General Sir Nicholas Carter and discussed India-UK defence and security cooperation. They also exchanged views on regional issues including Afghanistan.

"Foreign Secretary @harshvshringla met General Sir Nicholas Carter, UK Chief of Defence Staff. Discussed India-UK defence & security cooperation and exchanged views on regional issues including Afghanistan," said Arindam Bagchi, Official Spokesperson, Ministry of External Affairs. Earlier today, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar met UK CDS General Carter and held a conversation centred around Afghanistan and Indo-Pacific.

"Received UK CDS General Nicholas Carter. Conversation centred around Afghanistan and Indo-Pacific," Jaishankar tweeted. The top UK General's visit comes following the Taliban's take over of Afghanistan and growing Chinese assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific region.

On Thursday, UK CDS General Carter called on his Indian counterpart General Bipin Rawat and discussed the way forward to enhance the defence cooperation between the two countries. "General Sir Nicholas Carter, Chief of the Defence Staff, UK called on General Bipin Rawat CDS and discussed steps to take forward the defence cooperation between India and UK," Indian Army tweeted.

General Carter is on a three-day visit to India. He laid a wreath at the National War Memorial and received a Guard of Honour at the South Block on Thursday. (ANI)

