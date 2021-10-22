Left Menu

Foreign Secretary Shringla discusses defence cooperation, Afghanistan with UK CDS General Carter

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla met with UK Chief of Defence Staff General Sir Nicholas Carter and discussed India-UK defence and security cooperation.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-10-2021 22:32 IST | Created: 22-10-2021 22:26 IST
Foreign Secretary Shringla discusses defence cooperation, Afghanistan with UK CDS General Carter
Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla met with UK Chief of Defence Staff General Sir Nicholas Carter.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla met with UK Chief of Defence Staff General Sir Nicholas Carter and discussed India-UK defence and security cooperation. They also exchanged views on regional issues including Afghanistan.

"Foreign Secretary @harshvshringla met General Sir Nicholas Carter, UK Chief of Defence Staff. Discussed India-UK defence & security cooperation and exchanged views on regional issues including Afghanistan," said Arindam Bagchi, Official Spokesperson, Ministry of External Affairs. Earlier today, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar met UK CDS General Carter and held a conversation centred around Afghanistan and Indo-Pacific.

"Received UK CDS General Nicholas Carter. Conversation centred around Afghanistan and Indo-Pacific," Jaishankar tweeted. The top UK General's visit comes following the Taliban's take over of Afghanistan and growing Chinese assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific region.

On Thursday, UK CDS General Carter called on his Indian counterpart General Bipin Rawat and discussed the way forward to enhance the defence cooperation between the two countries. "General Sir Nicholas Carter, Chief of the Defence Staff, UK called on General Bipin Rawat CDS and discussed steps to take forward the defence cooperation between India and UK," Indian Army tweeted.

General Carter is on a three-day visit to India. He laid a wreath at the National War Memorial and received a Guard of Honour at the South Block on Thursday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd mentality; Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago and more

Science News Roundup: Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Melbourne readies to exit world's longest COVID-19 lockdown; WHO says it continues to assess Russia's Sputnik V vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Melbourne readies to exit world's longest COVID-19 lock...

 Global
3
Maha: Latur man gets final COVID-19 vaccination certificate without getting second jab

Maha: Latur man gets final COVID-19 vaccination certificate without getting ...

 India
4
KPIT and ZF Form Development Cooperation for Industry-Leading Middleware Solution

KPIT and ZF Form Development Cooperation for Industry-Leading Middleware Sol...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021