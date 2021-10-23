Left Menu

New Zealand reports 106 new cases of COVID-19

New Zealand reported 106 new cases of COVID-19, said the Ministry of Health in a statement on Saturday.

ANI | Wellington | Updated: 23-10-2021 11:37 IST | Created: 23-10-2021 11:37 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • New Zeland

Wellington [New Zeland], October 23 (ANI/Xinhua): New Zealand reported 106 new cases of COVID-19, said the Ministry of Health in a statement on Saturday. Of the new cases, 104 were community cases in both North Island and South Island, and two were imported cases at the border.

The total case number of COVID-19 in the current Delta variant outbreak in the New Zealand community reached 2,492 including 2,389 in Auckland, 81 in Waikato, 17 in Wellington, four in Northland, and one in Blenheim. The positive case in Blenheim, South Island reported on Saturday is its first case of COVID-19 in this year.

There were 55 COVID-19 patients in New Zealand hospitals including five in intensive care. New Zealand has confirmed 5,194 COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

New Zealand's largest city Auckland and part of the Waikato region in the North Island are at COVID-19 Alert Level Three restrictions. The rest of the country is at Alert Level Two restrictions with indoor activities limited to 100 people. (ANI/Xinhua)

