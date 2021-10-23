Left Menu

Russia confirms new single-day record of 37,678 COVID-19 cases

Russia registered a new single-day record of 37,678 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, up from the previous record of 37,141 cases the day before, bringing the cumulative total to 8,205,983, the federal response centre said on Saturday.

Russia confirms new single-day record of 37,678 COVID-19 cases
Moscow [Russia], October 23 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia registered a new single-day record of 37,678 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, up from the previous record of 37,141 cases the day before, bringing the cumulative total to 8,205,983, the federal response centre said on Saturday. "Over the past day, 37,678 COVID-19 cases were confirmed across 85 Russian regions, including 3,250 cases (8.6%) without clinical symptoms," the centre said, adding that the rate of increase grew to 0.46%.

Moscow has the highest number of new cases with 7,803 infections, up from 8,166 the day before. The Russian capital is followed by St. Petersburg with 3,360 cases, up from 3,233, and the Moscow region with 2,783 cases, up from 2,428. The response centre reported a new record of 1,075 deaths linked to the coronavirus, up from 1,064 the day before, bringing the country's death toll to 229,528.

In the same 24 hours, 26,077 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, up from 25,453 the day before, bringing the total to 7,143,137. (ANI/Sputnik)

