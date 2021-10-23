Left Menu

Pakistan refutes report of talks with US on use of its airspace

Pakistan has refuted a report which claimed that it is in talks with the Biden administration for use of Pakistan's airspace by the US to carry out military operations in Afghanistan, reported local media.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 23-10-2021 15:26 IST | Created: 23-10-2021 15:26 IST
Pakistan refutes report of talks with US on use of its airspace
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan has refuted a report which claimed that it is in talks with the Biden administration for use of Pakistan's airspace by the US to carry out military operations in Afghanistan, reported local media. Responding to media queries regarding the latest news report "alluding to the formalisation of an agreement for the use of Pakistan's airspace by the US to coduct military and intelligence operations in Afghanistan", spokesperson Asim Iftikhar Ahmad said, "no such understanding was in place", according to ARY News.

Rejecting the news report, Ahmad also emphasised Washington and Islamabad have longstanding cooperation on regional security and counter-terrorism and the two sides remain engaged in regular consultations. Earlier, on Friday CNN reported citing three sources that the US administration informed lawmakers that the country is nearing a formalise agreement with Pakistan for use of its airspace to conduct military and intelligence operations in Afghanistan.

Islamabad expressed a desire to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) in exchange for assistance with its own counterterrorism efforts, CNN quoted one of the sources as saying. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Maha: Latur man gets final COVID-19 vaccination certificate without getting second jab

Maha: Latur man gets final COVID-19 vaccination certificate without getting ...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago; Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaurs had the herd mentality and more

Science News Roundup: Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 ...

 Global
3
A social species? Newly discovered fossils show early dinosaurs lived in herds

A social species? Newly discovered fossils show early dinosaurs lived in her...

 United Kingdom
4
Two men killed; two injured in shootout between rival gangs in Pune

Two men killed; two injured in shootout between rival gangs in Pune

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021