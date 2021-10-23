Left Menu

Kyrgyzstan plans to buy combat drones from Russia, Turkey

Kyrgyzstan intends to purchase combat drones from Russia and Turkey, Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov said on Saturday.

23-10-2021
"We are buying combat drones from Turkey and Russia. We are also repairing jet aircraft with the help of Russia. Money is allocated for all this, it is not for free," Japarov told reporters when asked about efforts to strengthen the country's armed forces.

Earlier this week, the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan said that the Central Asian nation would purchase Turkey's Bayraktar drones to boost defense and reconnaissance capabilities, adding the drones will soon arrive. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

