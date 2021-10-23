Kyrgyzstan to evacuate 300 ethnic Kyrgyz families from Afghanistan

Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov on Saturday said that his country intends to bring home 300 ethnic Kyrgyz families from Afghanistan. "There are approximately 300 families that wish to be relocated. We will definitely help them. This will happen next year," Sputnik quoted Japarov as saying during a press conference.

According to the Russian News Agency, several thousand ethnic Kyrgyz live in the Pamir Mountains in Afghanistan. It has been over two months when the Taliban captured Kabul after an aggressive and rapid advance against Afghanistan government forces after US military drawdown.

Earlier this month, the Dutch police also urged the country's government to evacuate female police officers from Afghanistan as they are in danger after the Taliban has seized the power in the strife-torn country. This comes amid reports coming out of Afghanistan of violations of human rights, especially against women. (ANI)

