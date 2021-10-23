China, Russia conduct first joint naval patrol in Pacific Ocean

Russian and Chinese warships on Saturday conducted the first joint patrol in the Pacific Ocean, the Chinese Ministry of Defense said. "The tasks of the joint patrolling were to demonstrate the state flags of Russia and China, maintain peace and stability in the Asia-Pacific region and also protect facilities of both countries' maritime economic activity. During the patrol, the group of warships passed through the Tsugaru Strait for the first time," the statement issued by the Russian Defence Ministry said.

The patrol was held right after China and Russia wrapped up a joint naval exercise in the Sea of Japan from October 14 to 17, Chinese state media tabloid Global Times reported. According to the Chinese military experts, the joint sea patrol for the first time has built on enhanced military cooperation between the two strategic partners.

The Russian defence ministry said that the vessels traversed the Sea of Japan as part of the patrol and practised joint tactical manoeuvring. Russia was represented by 10 ships of the Pacific Fleet, while five vessels took part in the patrol from the Chinese side. Earlier, Russia and China held a naval exercise Maritime Interaction-2021 in the Sea of Japan from October 14-17. The crews worked out joint tactical manoeuvring, anti-mine support of detachments, as well as conducted artillery fire at sea targets, among other things, according to the Russian military. (ANI)

