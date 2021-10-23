Left Menu

South Korea reaches 70pc full COVID-19 vaccination

South Korea's Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) announced on Saturday that the country's authorities have fully vaccinated 70% of the population, media reported.

ANI | Seoul | Updated: 23-10-2021 18:52 IST | Created: 23-10-2021 18:52 IST
South Korea reaches 70pc full COVID-19 vaccination
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Korea

Seoul [South Korea], October 23 (ANI/Sputnik): South Korea's Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) announced on Saturday that the country's authorities have fully vaccinated 70% of the population, media reported. The total number of people vaccinated comes to about 35.94 million, the Yonhap news agency reported citing KDCA.

The country also plans to weaken certain COVID-19 restrictions at the start of November and introduce the "Living with COVID-19" scheme which will ease social distancing measures, according to the agency. By the start of next week, the country's government will outline plans to reach the 85% fully vaccinated mark and thus reach herd-immunity.

Booster shots are yet to be enforced, however discussions on their introduction for people over the age of 60 have commenced, Yonhap reported. South Korea started its vaccination campaign in late February. On Saturday, the KDCA reported 1,508 new positive coronavirus cases. Since the start of the pandemic, the country saw a total of around 350,000 positive cases and over 2,700 deaths. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: South Korea's Moon vows 'Korea space age' after rocket test falters; Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd mentality and more

Science News Roundup: South Korea's Moon vows 'Korea space age' after rocket...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago; Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaurs had the herd mentality and more

Science News Roundup: Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 ...

 Global
3
Maha: Latur man gets final COVID-19 vaccination certificate without getting second jab

Maha: Latur man gets final COVID-19 vaccination certificate without getting ...

 India
4
Two men killed; two injured in shootout between rival gangs in Pune

Two men killed; two injured in shootout between rival gangs in Pune

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021