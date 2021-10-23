Left Menu

Sri Lankans protest against Pakistan for supporting Taliban in Afghanistan

Dozens of Sri Lankans in Colombo on Saturday came out to demonstrate against Pakistan's continued support to the Taliban, who took control of Afghanistan in mid-August.

ANI | Colombo | Updated: 23-10-2021 20:18 IST | Created: 23-10-2021 20:18 IST
Sri Lankans in Colombo demonstrating against Pakistan's continued support to the Taliban. (ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Dozens of Sri Lankans in Colombo on Saturday came out to demonstrate against Pakistan's continued support to the Taliban, who took control of Afghanistan in mid-August. The protest was organised under the banner of the Sinhala National United Alliance. The protestors advised Pakistan to stop religious extremism in Afghanistan and to not pay response to Islamic religious terrorism and extremism in South Asia.

They were carrying banners with messages like - "Yesterday's Kabilis Today's Taliban, ISIS, Al Qaeda. Stop religious extremist in Afghanistan", "Pakistan - In respect of the peace - Not to pay response to Islamic religious terrorist, extremist in South Asia....!!!", "Pakistan are you supporting Taliban - 21st April 2019 Black Sunday in Sri Lanka - Sri Lanka don't want the same thing for, ever, never". They said that due to such Islamic religious terrorism, Sri Lanka had to face the consequences on 21st April 2019 which is considered as Black Sunday in the country.

On 21 April 2019, Easter Sunday, three churches in Sri Lanka and three luxury hotels in the commercial capital, Colombo, were targeted in a series of coordinated Islamist terrorist suicide bombings. "21st April 2019 - We don't want ever, never, the same thing happen to us," read Sinhala National United Alliance banner.

They urged Pakistan to keep up human rights in Afghanistan and refrain from inhuman religious extremism in Afghanistan. "Pakistan do not support inhuman religious extremists in Afghanistan," read another banner. (ANI)

