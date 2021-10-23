Left Menu

Philippines logs 5,807 new COVID-19 cases, 2,751,667 in total

The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 5,807 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Southeast Asian country on Saturday, bringing the total tally to 2,751,667.

ANI | Manila | Updated: 23-10-2021 20:25 IST | Created: 23-10-2021 20:25 IST
Philippines logs 5,807 new COVID-19 cases, 2,751,667 in total
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Philippines

Manila [Philippines], October 23 (ANI/Xinhua): The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 5,807 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Southeast Asian country on Saturday, bringing the total tally to 2,751,667. The DOH also reported that 65 more people died from COVID-19 complications in the country, bringing the overall coronavirus death toll to 41,585.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said the average number of cases in the capital region in the past seven days was less than 1,000. "It means that the number of cases has significantly dropped, and hospitals are generally decongested except for a few with high occupancy in intensive care unit beds," she added. Vergeire hoped that the downtrend in cases would continue so the country could further ease the lockdown restrictions in November to revive the pandemic-hit economy.

The Philippines battled a new wave of COVID-19 infections that peaked in September. The DOH reported its highest ever daily tally on Sept. 11, with 26,303 cases. The Philippines, which has around 110 million population, has tested more than 21 million people since the outbreak in January 2020. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: South Korea's Moon vows 'Korea space age' after rocket test falters; Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd mentality and more

Science News Roundup: South Korea's Moon vows 'Korea space age' after rocket...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago; Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaurs had the herd mentality and more

Science News Roundup: Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 ...

 Global
3
Maha: Latur man gets final COVID-19 vaccination certificate without getting second jab

Maha: Latur man gets final COVID-19 vaccination certificate without getting ...

 India
4
Two men killed; two injured in shootout between rival gangs in Pune

Two men killed; two injured in shootout between rival gangs in Pune

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021