Philippines logs 5,807 new COVID-19 cases, 2,751,667 in total

Manila [Philippines], October 23 (ANI/Xinhua): The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 5,807 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Southeast Asian country on Saturday, bringing the total tally to 2,751,667. The DOH also reported that 65 more people died from COVID-19 complications in the country, bringing the overall coronavirus death toll to 41,585.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said the average number of cases in the capital region in the past seven days was less than 1,000. "It means that the number of cases has significantly dropped, and hospitals are generally decongested except for a few with high occupancy in intensive care unit beds," she added. Vergeire hoped that the downtrend in cases would continue so the country could further ease the lockdown restrictions in November to revive the pandemic-hit economy.

The Philippines battled a new wave of COVID-19 infections that peaked in September. The DOH reported its highest ever daily tally on Sept. 11, with 26,303 cases. The Philippines, which has around 110 million population, has tested more than 21 million people since the outbreak in January 2020. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)