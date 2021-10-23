COVID-19: Myanmar extends closure of schools till October end
Following a surge in COVID-19 cases, Myanmar on Saturday extended the closure of schools nationwide until the end of October.
- Country:
- Myanmar
Following a surge in COVID-19 cases, Myanmar on Saturday extended the closure of schools nationwide until the end of October. Myanmar's Central Committee on Prevention, Control and Treatment for COVID-19 announced a further extension of the closure of schools nationwide until the end of October, Xinhua reported.
"The move was made in order to curb the spread of COVID-19 and to make preparations for reopening schools," said the committee. According to Xinhua, Myanmar's Ministry of Health has been administering COVID-19 vaccine doses to middle and high school students aged over 12 years since October 12.
As part of the anti-pandemic measures, the authorities re-closed all schools across the Asian country since early July, Xinhua reported. Myanmar recorded 1,067 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 20 more deaths in the past 24 hours, Xinhua reported citing a health ministry release.
The total number of COVID-19 infections has risen to 493,576 with 18,511 deaths in the country.Myanmar detected its first two COVID-19 cases on March 23 last year. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ministry of Health
- Xinhua
- Myanmar
- Asian
- Central Committee
ALSO READ
U.N. fears for civilians in Myanmar after army build-up
U.N. fears 'imminent attack' in Myanmar after army build-up
Myanmar military brutally shoots to death ex-govt official before his family
COVID-19 infections rise to 475,885 in Myanmar
Myanmar to launch COVID-19 vaccination program for schoolchildren