Left Menu

Somali forces retake key town from paramilitary forces in central region

Somali National Army (SNA) and Galmudug regional forces retook Guriel town in central Somalia from a paramilitary group Saturday following a fierce gunfight, army officials said.

ANI | Mogadishu | Updated: 23-10-2021 21:47 IST | Created: 23-10-2021 21:47 IST
Somali forces retake key town from paramilitary forces in central region
Somali National Army. (Photo Credit - Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Somalia

Mogadishu [Somalia] October 23 (ANI/Xinhua): Somali National Army (SNA) and Galmudug regional forces retook Guriel town in central Somalia from a paramilitary group Saturday following a fierce gunfight, army officials said. SNA officers told Radio Mogadishu that the allied forces have concluded the security operations in the town after flushing out Ahlu Sunna Waljama'a (ASWJ), a moderate Islamic group based in the central region, which had occupied the town for barely a month.

"Local administration and the Police have fully taken over the security responsibilities in the town," the State-owned radio said. Witnesses said local residents are now back to the streets after intense fighting subsided.

"The joint forces stormed the town, sparking a fierce exchange of gunfire that lasted several hours early today. There were some casualties since it was heavy fighting," said a local resident who declined to be named. The SNA officials said the offensive began at dawn after the paramilitary group fired several rounds of mortar shells which landed at the positions occupied by the allied forces Friday.

The latest move comes after the United Nations humanitarian agency said Friday that more than 100,000 people have fled Guriel town in Galmudug state due to high tensions and potential conflict between the local forces and ASWJ. According to the UN, the displaced people include about 1,005 unaccompanied minors and 2,009 persons with disabilities and health-related complications. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: South Korea's Moon vows 'Korea space age' after rocket test falters; Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd mentality and more

Science News Roundup: South Korea's Moon vows 'Korea space age' after rocket...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago; Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaurs had the herd mentality and more

Science News Roundup: Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 ...

 Global
3
SJVN keen to invest in hydro projects in Uttarakhand

SJVN keen to invest in hydro projects in Uttarakhand

 India
4
Two men killed; two injured in shootout between rival gangs in Pune

Two men killed; two injured in shootout between rival gangs in Pune

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021