Left Menu

Singapore reports 3,598 new COVID-19 cases

Singapore recorded 3,598 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the total tally to 169,261, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in a press release.

ANI | Updated: 23-10-2021 21:59 IST | Created: 23-10-2021 21:59 IST
Singapore reports 3,598 new COVID-19 cases
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Singapore, October 23 (ANI/Xinhua): Singapore recorded 3,598 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the total tally to 169,261, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in a press release. Of the new cases, 2,804 were reported in the community and 790 in migrant worker dormitories while four were imported cases.

A total of 1,680 cases are currently hospitalized. Of them 269 patients are in need of oxygen supplementation in the regular ward, 91 are stable under close monitoring in the intensive care unit (ICU), and 58 are critically ill and intubated in the ICU, said the MOH. An additional six deaths from COVID-19 were reported in the Southeast Asian country, bringing the overall death toll to 300.

As of Friday, 84 percent of Singapore's population have been fully vaccinated, and 85 percent have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: South Korea's Moon vows 'Korea space age' after rocket test falters; Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd mentality and more

Science News Roundup: South Korea's Moon vows 'Korea space age' after rocket...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago; Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaurs had the herd mentality and more

Science News Roundup: Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 ...

 Global
3
SJVN keen to invest in hydro projects in Uttarakhand

SJVN keen to invest in hydro projects in Uttarakhand

 India
4
Two men killed; two injured in shootout between rival gangs in Pune

Two men killed; two injured in shootout between rival gangs in Pune

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021