Singapore reports 3,598 new COVID-19 cases

Singapore, October 23 (ANI/Xinhua): Singapore recorded 3,598 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the total tally to 169,261, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in a press release. Of the new cases, 2,804 were reported in the community and 790 in migrant worker dormitories while four were imported cases.

A total of 1,680 cases are currently hospitalized. Of them 269 patients are in need of oxygen supplementation in the regular ward, 91 are stable under close monitoring in the intensive care unit (ICU), and 58 are critically ill and intubated in the ICU, said the MOH. An additional six deaths from COVID-19 were reported in the Southeast Asian country, bringing the overall death toll to 300.

As of Friday, 84 percent of Singapore's population have been fully vaccinated, and 85 percent have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. (ANI/Xinhua)

