Left Menu

Russia urges UN mission to ensure security of staff in Russian Office in Pristina

Russia calls on the United Nations Mission in Kosovo to guarantee security for the employees in the Russian office in Pristina, Maria Zakharova, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, said on Saturday.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 23-10-2021 21:59 IST | Created: 23-10-2021 21:59 IST
Russia urges UN mission to ensure security of staff in Russian Office in Pristina
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russia

Moscow [Russia], October 23 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia calls on the United Nations Mission in Kosovo to guarantee security for the employees in the Russian office in Pristina, Maria Zakharova, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, said on Saturday.

On Friday, the president of the self-proclaimed republic of Kosovo, Vjosa Osmani, announced that Pristina will expel two Russian diplomats based in the city.

"We call on the UN Mission in Kosovo and the International forces in Kosovo within their power according to the resolution 1244 to ensure reliable security and necessary conditions for the work of the personnel of the Russian Chancellery in Pristina. We are waiting for the pursuant written guarantees from the UN administration," Zakharova said in a statement. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: South Korea's Moon vows 'Korea space age' after rocket test falters; Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd mentality and more

Science News Roundup: South Korea's Moon vows 'Korea space age' after rocket...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago; Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaurs had the herd mentality and more

Science News Roundup: Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 ...

 Global
3
SJVN keen to invest in hydro projects in Uttarakhand

SJVN keen to invest in hydro projects in Uttarakhand

 India
4
Two men killed; two injured in shootout between rival gangs in Pune

Two men killed; two injured in shootout between rival gangs in Pune

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021