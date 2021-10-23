Left Menu

German DM must know result of pulling forces to Russian borders: DM Shoigu

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that his German counterpart Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer must know the result of pulling troops to Russian borders, the Russian Defense Ministry's Zvezda broadcasting service said Saturday.

Moscow [Russia], October 23 (ANI/Xinhua): Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that his German counterpart Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer must know the result of pulling troops to Russian borders, the Russian Defense Ministry's Zvezda broadcasting service said Saturday. "Against the background of calls for military containment of Russia, NATO is consistently pulling forces to our borders," Shoigu said, commenting on Kramp-Karrenbauer's recent call on NATO to deter Russia.

"The German defense minister must know well how this in the past ended for Germany and Europe," he added. "There can only be shared security in Europe, without infringements on Russia's interests. But it is NATO that is not ready for an equal dialogue on this issue," Shoigu said.

NATO's plan to deter Afghanistan resulted in a catastrophe, which is now being dealt with by the whole world, he added.NATO defense ministers endorsed a plan earlier this week to defend against the alleged threat from Russia. "This is the way of deterrence," Kramp-Karrenbauer said. (ANI/Xinhua)

