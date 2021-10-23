Left Menu

UK Foreign Secy lays wreath at Mumbai's Taj Mahal hotel in remembrance of 2008 terrorist attack

UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss on Saturday laid a wreath at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in Mumbai, in remembrance of lives lost during the 2008 terrorist attack.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 23-10-2021 22:59 IST | Created: 23-10-2021 22:59 IST
UK Foreign Secy lays wreath at Mumbai's Taj Mahal hotel in remembrance of 2008 terrorist attack
UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss on Saturday laid wreath at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in Mumbai. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss on Saturday laid a wreath at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in Mumbai, in remembrance of lives lost during the 2008 terrorist attack. "I laid a wreath at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in Mumbai today in remembrance of those whose lives were taken in the 2008 terrorist attack. We will never forget them. The UK and India are working together on security to make sure both countries are safer," Truss tweeted.

The minister, who arrived in Mumbai from New Delhi, had said that her visit is aimed at forging stronger security and defence links with India, the world's largest democracy, as a key part of the UK's Indo-Pacific strategy. "Closer defence and security partnerships between the UK and India underpin deeper economic ties and make both countries, as well as the wider region, safer. We need to protect our sea and trade routes and, operating from a position of strength, be hard-headed in defending our interests and challenging unfair practices," Liz Truss said in a statement.

"We need to protect our sea and trade routes and, operating from a position of strength, be hard-headed in defending our interests and challenging unfair practices," she said. During her India visit, Truss met top Indian ministers including External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: South Korea's Moon vows 'Korea space age' after rocket test falters; Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd mentality and more

Science News Roundup: South Korea's Moon vows 'Korea space age' after rocket...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago; Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaurs had the herd mentality and more

Science News Roundup: Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 ...

 Global
3
SJVN keen to invest in hydro projects in Uttarakhand

SJVN keen to invest in hydro projects in Uttarakhand

 India
4
Two men killed; two injured in shootout between rival gangs in Pune

Two men killed; two injured in shootout between rival gangs in Pune

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021