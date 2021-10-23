Left Menu

Iran reports 7,081 new COVID-19 cases

Iranian health ministry reported on Saturday 7,081 new COVID-19 cases, taking the country's total infections to 5,851,670.

ANI | Tehran | Updated: 23-10-2021 23:06 IST | Created: 23-10-2021 23:06 IST
Iran reports 7,081 new COVID-19 cases
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Iran

Tehran [Iran], October 23 (ANI/Xinhua): Iranian health ministry reported on Saturday 7,081 new COVID-19 cases, taking the country's total infections to 5,851,670. According to an official briefing published on the ministry's official website, the pandemic has claimed 125,052 lives in the country so far, after 124 new deaths were registered in the past 24 hours.

A total of 5,402,865 people have recovered from the disease or been discharged from hospitals across the country, while 4,346 remain in intensive care units, the ministry said on its official website. By Saturday, 50,604,321 Iranians have received their first doses of COVID-19 vaccines, and 28,872,959 of them have taken two jabs.

The official report added that 34,658,805 tests have so far been carried out across the country. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: South Korea's Moon vows 'Korea space age' after rocket test falters; Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd mentality and more

Science News Roundup: South Korea's Moon vows 'Korea space age' after rocket...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago; Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaurs had the herd mentality and more

Science News Roundup: Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 ...

 Global
3
SJVN keen to invest in hydro projects in Uttarakhand

SJVN keen to invest in hydro projects in Uttarakhand

 India
4
Two men killed; two injured in shootout between rival gangs in Pune

Two men killed; two injured in shootout between rival gangs in Pune

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021