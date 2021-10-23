Pakistan trying to disturb peace, tranquillity in Jammu and Kashmir, says CDS Rawat

Referring to Pakistan-sponsored terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat on Saturday said that the "western adversary" is indulging in a proxy war and attempts are being made to disturb the situation as the atmosphere of peace and tranquillity is returning to the Valley. "The western adversary is indulging in a proxy war against us. And you know what are the dynamics of a proxy war. So they will do anything that will disturb the peace and tranquillity in Jammu and Kashmir. Whenever they find a semblance of peace happening there, they will create a situation that creates fear-mongering among the people," CDS Rawat told reporters after delivering a memorial lecture in Guwahati.

Talking about Union Home Minister Amit Shah three-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir, CDS Rawat said that he has gone there to give confidence to the people over the security situation. "When some community people are killed, fear gets generated amongst the people and the Home Minister has gone there to give confidence to these people that the security forces, the armed forces, everybody, the state administration is with you. We will not allow this to be perpetrated and that we will bring the situation under control," he said.

Terrorists had resorted to targeted killings in Kashmir earlier this month. Several terrorists were killed in encounters in strong action taken by the security forces CDS Rawat said there should be no reason to fear.

"I think this is what he has gone to assuage the people and ensure that the security forces remain alert, carry out effective measures to ensure that these kinds of activities are not allowed to happen anymore, and we are able to develop and build confidence amongst the people to not get worried by such situations," he said. "There is a proxy war. They will try and perpetrate an action that causes fear amongst the people. Our thing is to bring back confidence in the people that you should not get worried, your security forces, police forces, anybody who's operating the civil administration, are capable of dealing with the situation. And, therefore, they should not get worried. We will ensure that these are not allowed to happen continuously and that your safety and security is our prime concern," he added. (ANI)

