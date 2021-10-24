Left Menu

Five people killed in head-on crash in Russia's Kalmykia

At least five people were killed in a road accident in Russia's Kalmykia, while seven others were injured, emergency authorities said on Sunday.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 24-10-2021 08:10 IST | Created: 24-10-2021 08:10 IST
Five people killed in head-on crash in Russia's Kalmykia
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russia

Moscow [Russia], October 24 (ANI/Sputnik): At least five people were killed in a road accident in Russia's Kalmykia, while seven others were injured, emergency authorities said on Sunday. At 02:40 local time on Sunday (23:40 GMT on Saturday), a truck and a passenger bus collided on a highway in Kalmykia. The head-on collision led to the death of five people, according to preliminary information from the local branch of the Russian Emergencies Ministry.

At least seven other people were injured in the accident. There were a total of 28 passengers on the bus that was headed from Makhachkala, the capital of Russia's Dagestan, to St Petersburg. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Aromatherapy spray linked to US deaths faces recall

Aromatherapy spray linked to US deaths faces recall

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: South Korea's Moon vows 'Korea space age' after rocket test falters; Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd mentality and more

Science News Roundup: South Korea's Moon vows 'Korea space age' after rocket...

 Global
3
Xbox makes F1 2021, Dead by Daylight and Fallout 76 free to play this weekend

Xbox makes F1 2021, Dead by Daylight and Fallout 76 free to play this weeken...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Doping-British para cyclist McBride gets three-year ban for use of ostarine; Cycling-Lambie wins men's pursuit gold as Ganna fails to make final and more

Sports News Roundup: Doping-British para cyclist McBride gets three-year ban...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021