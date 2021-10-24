ISIL claims responsibility for detonating power pylon in Kabul that cut main electricity line
Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) officially claimed responsibility for detonating a power pylon that cut the main power line to Kabul and left the Afghan capital in complete darkness since Thursday, reported local media.
- Country:
- Afghanistan
Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) officially claimed responsibility for detonating a power pylon that cut the main power line to Kabul and left the Afghan capital in complete darkness since Thursday, reported local media. The "soldiers of the caliphate" detonated a bomb on an electricity pylon in Kabul to damage the electricity sector, Khaama Press quoted ISIL as saying in a statement.
Three people were arrested in connection with detonating the power pylon, the Taliban-announced interim government's Interior Ministry stated without specifying that were they linked to ISIL or not. The power pylon was detonated in the northern Shakardara district of Kabul. It interrupted the power supply of Kabul and other provinces.
There have various incidents of detonating power pylons in the country during the previous governments also. It had inflicted millions of Afghani financial losses to de Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS), the electricity body of the country, according to Khaama Press. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Afghanistan
- Afghani
- Taliban
- Afghan
- Interior Ministry
- Iraq
- Kabul
ALSO READ
American, Taliban officials to talk on evacuees: US official
US condemns mosque attack in Afghanistan's Kunduz province
Andy Flower appointed Afghanistan's consultant for upcoming T20 WC
Afghan crisis: Civil society calls for an end to conflict
US condemns suicide attack on Afghan mosque; says Afghans deserve a 'future free of terror'