ISIL claims responsibility for detonating power pylon in Kabul that cut main electricity line

Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) officially claimed responsibility for detonating a power pylon that cut the main power line to Kabul and left the Afghan capital in complete darkness since Thursday, reported local media.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 24-10-2021 08:40 IST | Created: 24-10-2021 08:40 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

Three people were arrested in connection with detonating the power pylon, the Taliban-announced interim government's Interior Ministry stated without specifying that were they linked to ISIL or not. The power pylon was detonated in the northern Shakardara district of Kabul. It interrupted the power supply of Kabul and other provinces.

There have various incidents of detonating power pylons in the country during the previous governments also. It had inflicted millions of Afghani financial losses to de Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS), the electricity body of the country, according to Khaama Press. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

