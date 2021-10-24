Left Menu

Qadir Bakhsh Kalmati, a senior leader who recently resigned from Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI's) joined the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), local media reported.

ANI | Karachi | Updated: 24-10-2021 09:15 IST | Created: 24-10-2021 09:15 IST
Senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader joins PML-N
Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Secretary-General Ahsan Iqbal. Image Credit: ANI
Qadir Bakhsh Kalmati, a senior leader who recently resigned from Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI's) joined the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), local media reported. ARY News reported that Kalmati recently resigned from PTI as Malir District president and joined PML-N during a public gathering organized in Karachi's Malir district on Saturday.

Party's General Secretary Ahsan Iqbal, PML-N Sindh secretary general Miftah Ismail, MNA Kheel Das Khoistani, and other party leaders attended the public gathering and addressed the rally. It is pertinent to mention here that PTI's recently resigned president, Qadir Bakhsh Kalmati, senior leaders Inayat Khattak and Tariq Baloch, and other office-bearers had accused Haleem Adil Sheikh of intentionally fielding a weak candidate in PS-88 to ensure the victory of the Pakistan Peoples Party's candidate, ARY News reported.

In the PS-88 by-election, PPP candidate Yousaf Baloch won the constituency by bagging more than 24,000 votes. PTI candidate Jansher Junejo and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan candidate Sajid Ahmed got 4,870 and 2,634 votes respectively, the Pakistani publication said. Speaking at the event, former federal minister Ahsan Iqbal said: "PMLN supremo Nawaz Sharif's "Give respect to vote" campaign has become the most popular slogan of the country and echoes in all the four provinces." He added that "if the dignity of individuals is to be restored in a society, the vote must be respected there." reported The News International.

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Larkana chapter leader Changez Abro, who is said to be a close aide of Senator Saifullah Abro, had also bid farewell to the party and joined Pakistan People's Party (PPP). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

