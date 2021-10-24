Left Menu

Jaishankar greets Zambian counterpart on country's Independence Day

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar extended greetings to his Zambian counterpart Stanley Kakubo on the anniversary of his country's Independence Day.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-10-2021 11:18 IST | Created: 24-10-2021 11:18 IST
Jaishankar greets Zambian counterpart on country's Independence Day
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. (File photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar extended greetings to his Zambian counterpart Stanley Kakubo on the anniversary of his country's Independence Day.

The Minister said that India is committed to strengthening the long-standing ties of the two nations.

"Warm greetings to FM Stanley Kakubo and the Government & people of Zambia on their Independence Day. Committed to strengthening of our long-standing ties," Jaishankar said in a tweet. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Aromatherapy spray linked to US deaths faces recall

Aromatherapy spray linked to US deaths faces recall

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: South Korea's Moon vows 'Korea space age' after rocket test falters; Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd mentality and more

Science News Roundup: South Korea's Moon vows 'Korea space age' after rocket...

 Global
3
Xbox makes F1 2021, Dead by Daylight and Fallout 76 free to play this weekend

Xbox makes F1 2021, Dead by Daylight and Fallout 76 free to play this weeken...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital struggles to cope; Australia's Melbourne enjoys weekend of eased COVID curbs after long lockdown and more

World News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital st...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021