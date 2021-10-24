Jaishankar greets Zambian counterpart on country's Independence Day

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar extended greetings to his Zambian counterpart Stanley Kakubo on the anniversary of his country's Independence Day.

The Minister said that India is committed to strengthening the long-standing ties of the two nations.

"Warm greetings to FM Stanley Kakubo and the Government & people of Zambia on their Independence Day. Committed to strengthening of our long-standing ties," Jaishankar said in a tweet. (ANI)

