Left Menu

Pak govt ally backs call for early election, says inflation swallowed country's prosperity

Underling that the scourge of high inflation has swallowed the prosperity of Pakistan, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan ( MQM-P) -- the key government ally -- Saturday backed calls to hold the early general elections in the country, reported local media.

ANI | Karachi | Updated: 24-10-2021 11:38 IST | Created: 24-10-2021 11:38 IST
Pak govt ally backs call for early election, says inflation swallowed country's prosperity
MQM-P leader Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui (File photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Underling that the scourge of high inflation has swallowed the prosperity of Pakistan, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan ( MQM-P) -- the key government ally -- Saturday backed calls to hold the early general elections in the country, reported local media. Emphasising that the country is witnessing high inflation, MQM-P convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui stressed that the party supported the government for the sake of democracy, hinting MQM-P can part ways with the PTI-led federal government, according to ARY News.

Earlier on Friday, Shahbaz Sharif, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz chief had stated that fresh elections should be held in the country. "Only transparent and immediate elections can put the country on track," Shehbaz Sharif said while talking to media along with Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief and Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) head Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

Due to the rising inflation, Pakistan is witnessing a surge in the price of daily needs, fuel and others. Opposition parties have slammed the government over inflation and held several rallies across the country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Aromatherapy spray linked to US deaths faces recall

Aromatherapy spray linked to US deaths faces recall

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: South Korea's Moon vows 'Korea space age' after rocket test falters; Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd mentality and more

Science News Roundup: South Korea's Moon vows 'Korea space age' after rocket...

 Global
3
Xbox makes F1 2021, Dead by Daylight and Fallout 76 free to play this weekend

Xbox makes F1 2021, Dead by Daylight and Fallout 76 free to play this weeken...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital struggles to cope; Australia's Melbourne enjoys weekend of eased COVID curbs after long lockdown and more

World News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital st...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021