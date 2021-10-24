Pak govt ally backs call for early election, says inflation swallowed country's prosperity

Underling that the scourge of high inflation has swallowed the prosperity of Pakistan, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan ( MQM-P) -- the key government ally -- Saturday backed calls to hold the early general elections in the country, reported local media. Emphasising that the country is witnessing high inflation, MQM-P convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui stressed that the party supported the government for the sake of democracy, hinting MQM-P can part ways with the PTI-led federal government, according to ARY News.

Earlier on Friday, Shahbaz Sharif, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz chief had stated that fresh elections should be held in the country. "Only transparent and immediate elections can put the country on track," Shehbaz Sharif said while talking to media along with Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief and Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) head Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

Due to the rising inflation, Pakistan is witnessing a surge in the price of daily needs, fuel and others. Opposition parties have slammed the government over inflation and held several rallies across the country. (ANI)

