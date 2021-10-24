Left Menu

China's Gansu province suspends all tourism activities as COVID-19 cases surge

Gansu, China's Northwest province, has announced the suspension of all tourism activities after a surge in the COVID-19 cases in the region, reported local media.

ANI | Beijing | Updated: 24-10-2021 13:13 IST | Created: 24-10-2021 13:13 IST
China's Gansu province suspends all tourism activities as COVID-19 cases surge
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

Gansu, China's Northwest province, has announced the suspension of all tourism activities after a surge in the COVID-19 cases in the region, reported local media. All tourists in Lanzhou -- where most COVID-19 cases in the province were reported -- required to stay in wherever place they were and be quarantined, said Global Times.

Gansu registered -- from October 18 to Saturday night -- a total of 41 confirmed cases, of which 30 are from Lanzhou, seven from Zhangye, two from Jiayu Pass, one from Tianshui, and one from Longnan. Gene sequencing revealed the cases in Gansu were caused by the Delta variant. Infections in Beijing, Inner Mongolia, and Shaanxi were also reportedly caused by the Delta variant.

The National Health Commission on Sunday said that the Chinese mainland, on Saturday, reported 26 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases. Of the new local cases, seven were reported in Inner Mongolia, six each in Gansu and Ningxia, four in Beijing, and one each in Hebei, Hunan and Shaanxi, reported Xinhua.

Also reported were 17 new imported cases, of which eight were reported in Zhejiang, four in Shanghai, and one each in Beijing, Heilongjiang, Guangdong, Guangxi and Yunnan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Aromatherapy spray linked to US deaths faces recall

Aromatherapy spray linked to US deaths faces recall

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: South Korea's Moon vows 'Korea space age' after rocket test falters; Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd mentality and more

Science News Roundup: South Korea's Moon vows 'Korea space age' after rocket...

 Global
3
Xbox makes F1 2021, Dead by Daylight and Fallout 76 free to play this weekend

Xbox makes F1 2021, Dead by Daylight and Fallout 76 free to play this weeken...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital struggles to cope; Australia's Melbourne enjoys weekend of eased COVID curbs after long lockdown and more

World News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital st...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021