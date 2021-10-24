Left Menu

6 terrorists killed in operation by Pak security forces in Balochistan

Six terrorists were killed in an operation conducted by Pakistan security forces in Balochistan's Harnai area.

ANI | Balochistan | Updated: 24-10-2021 13:16 IST | Created: 24-10-2021 13:16 IST
Pakistani security forces conducted an operation in Balochistan's Harnai area, killing 6 terrorists. In a statement, the Pakistan military's media affairs wing-- Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) --said the operation was conducted at a hideout of the terrorists near Jamboro in Harnai.

There were confirmed reports of the terrorists' presence at the hideout and subsequently, "security forces conducted [an] IBO in the area to apprehend a group of externally sponsored terrorists working against peace in Balochistan," the statement said. It added that as soon as security forces cordoned off the area, terrorists tried to flee from the hideout and opened indiscriminate fire.

"A heavy exchange of fire with terrorists continued for a long time [and] resultantly, six terrorists, including Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) commander Tariq alias Nasir, [were] killed," the ISPR said, adding that a large cache of arms and ammunition was recovered from the hideout. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

