Left Menu

Dengue cases continue to rise in Pakistan's capital

Dengue cases are on the rise in Pakistan's capital as Islamabad recorded fresh 146 cases in the past 24-hour period on Sunday while one man died, reported local media.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 24-10-2021 13:18 IST | Created: 24-10-2021 13:18 IST
Dengue cases continue to rise in Pakistan's capital
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Dengue cases are on the rise in Pakistan's capital as Islamabad recorded fresh 146 cases in the past 24-hour period on Sunday while one man died, reported local media. The health department report on the virus said that the fresh cases on Sunday took the infection tally of the federal capital to 2,867 since the outbreak of its virality this season, according to ARY News.

The report stressed that so far 11 people have been killed due to Dengue. Among the new cases reported on Sunday, at least 48 come from the rural region of Islamabad while 98 of them were reported in the urban areas, reported ARY News.

The provincial dengue cases in Punjab raised alarms on Saturday as it witnessed 546 new infections of dengue in the preceding 24-hour period. Imran Sikandar Baloch, provincial health secretary, has said that 361 dengue fever cases were reported in Lahore. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Aromatherapy spray linked to US deaths faces recall

Aromatherapy spray linked to US deaths faces recall

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: South Korea's Moon vows 'Korea space age' after rocket test falters; Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd mentality and more

Science News Roundup: South Korea's Moon vows 'Korea space age' after rocket...

 Global
3
Xbox makes F1 2021, Dead by Daylight and Fallout 76 free to play this weekend

Xbox makes F1 2021, Dead by Daylight and Fallout 76 free to play this weeken...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital struggles to cope; Australia's Melbourne enjoys weekend of eased COVID curbs after long lockdown and more

World News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital st...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021