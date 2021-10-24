EAM Jaishankar reaffirms India's commitment to United Nations
External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on Sunday reaffirmed India's commitment to the United Nations on the 76th anniversary of UN Day.
"On #UNDay, as a founding member, reaffirm India's commitment to @UN. Reiterate importance of reformed multilateralism that reflects rebalancing, fairness and multipolarity. As non-permanent member of UNSC, will take a principled approach towards contemporary challenges," Jaishankar tweeted. "India will always be a constructive force in enhancing UN's effectiveness and reliability," he added.
October 24 is celebrated as UN Day every year. It offers the opportunity to amplify our common agenda and reaffirm the purposes and principles of the UN Charter that have guided us for the past 76 years. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
