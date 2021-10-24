Left Menu

Russia registers 35,660 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hrs

Russia registered a new single-day record of 35,660 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, down from 37,678 the day before, bringing the cumulative total to 8,241,643, the federal response centre said on Sunday.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 24-10-2021 14:01 IST | Created: 24-10-2021 14:01 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Moscow [Russia], October 24 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia registered a new single-day record of 35,660 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, down from 37,678 the day before, bringing the cumulative total to 8,241,643, the federal response centre said on Sunday. "Over the past day, 35,660 COVID-19 cases were confirmed across 85 Russian regions, including 3,143 cases (8.8%) without clinical symptoms," the centre said, adding that the rate of increase stands at 0.43%.

Moscow has the highest number of new cases with 5,279 infections, down from 7,803 the day before. The Russian capital is followed by St. Petersburg with 3,297 cases, down from 3,360, and the Moscow region with 3,030 cases, up from 2,783. The response centre reported a new record of 1,072 deaths linked to the coronavirus, down from 1,075 the day before, bringing the country's death toll to 230,600.

In the same 24 hours, 22,784 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, down from 26,077 the day before, bringing the total to 7,165,921. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

