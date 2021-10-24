PML-N says Imran govt costing Pak billions, urges people to protest over economic catastrophe

Lashing out at the Imran Khan government over rising inflation, economic catastrophe, unemployment and other issues, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) stressed that the current government needs a complete holiday and has asked the people to get out of their homes to participate in nationwide protests against the "tyrannical" government to give a final push to the "falling walls". Stressing that the country and the nation are being punished for inflation, economic catastrophe and unemployment, the PML-N emphasised that the Imran government does not realise that not only the poor but also the white-clad class are also suffering due to its policies.

"The present government needs a complete holiday, a serious, capable and honest team is needed to get the country out of the quagmire of problems," PML-N said in a series of tweets on Sunday. "To get rid of this tyrannical government, the entire nation must get out of their homes and take decisive action," PML-N added.

It appealed to all sections of the society to fully participate in the nationwide protests against the "tyranny of inflation". Protests will also be held in other cities of Sindh including Nawabshah, Dadu, Thatta, Sujwal, Mithi and Hala on Sunday.

Underling the departure of the Finance Minister adviser before the talks with the IMF, PML-N said: "The holiday of ministers on other serious issues, including law and order, and tourism are signs of the government's lack of seriousness." Shahbaz Sharif, PML-N chief, has accused the government of endangering national security through economic catastrophe and inflation.

"Pakistan's economy, the people and the current government must choose one, every minute of this government is costing Pakistan billions of dollars," the opposition party tweeted. It also informed that the PDM will hold protests on Sunday against the worst inflation in the country in Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Multan, Bhakkar, Mianwali, Sahiwal and Mian Channu in Punjab on Sunday. "Let the people participate in the nationwide protests of PDM today instead of enduring the oppression of inflation," said PML-N.

If the people take to the streets, the oppression of inflation can be stopped, said PML-N, adding, people should come out of their houses to give a final push to the falling walls. (ANI)

