Indian, US troops carry out joint yoga session in Alaska

Indian and US troops carried out joint yoga session at Buckner Physical Training centre at Joint Base Elmendorf Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska.

ANI | Alaska | Updated: 24-10-2021 14:18 IST | Created: 24-10-2021 14:18 IST
Indian, US troops carry out joint yoga session in Alaska (Picture from visual). Image Credit: ANI
Indian and US troops carried out joint yoga session at Buckner Physical Training centre at Joint Base Elmendorf Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska. The Indian yoga instructors taught a total of 17 'asanas' including Surya Namaskar to the troops.

This comes amid the 17th Edition of India-US joint training exercise "Ex Yudh Abhyas 21" that commenced at Joint Base Elmendorf Richardson, Alaska (US). The 14 days exercise includes joint training for operations under the United Nations mandate, said the Indian Army. According to the ministry, 300 US Army soldiers belonging to First Squadron (Airborne) of the 40th Cavalry Regiment and 350 soldiers of 7 Madras Infantry Battalion Group of Indian Army are participating in the exercise. The 14 days training schedule includes activities on joint training in a Counter Insurgency/Counter Terrorism environment under the United Nations mandate.

The joint training exercise was commenced with an opening ceremony that saw the unfurling of the National Flags of both countries amidst playing of the National anthems, "Jana Gana Mana" and "The Star-Spangled Banner". (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

