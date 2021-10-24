Left Menu

Pakistan logs 591 new COVID-19 cases, 18 more deaths

Pakistan reported 591 new COVID-19 cases over the last 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Sunday.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 24-10-2021 14:22 IST | Created: 24-10-2021 14:22 IST
Pakistan logs 591 new COVID-19 cases, 18 more deaths
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Islamabad [Pakistan], October 24 (ANI/Xinhua): Pakistan reported 591 new COVID-19 cases over the last 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Sunday. The country's number of overall confirmed cases has risen to 1,268,536, according to the NCOC, the department leading Pakistan's campaign against the pandemic.

Another 18 people lost their lives due to the coronavirus over the last 24 hours in the country, taking the overall death toll to 28,377, according to the NCOC, adding that 1,614 are in critical condition. During the previous 24 hours, 737 patients recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,216,242, said the NCOC.

The southern Sindh province is the worst-affected region by the pandemic with 467,425 infections, followed by the eastern Punjab province which has reported 438,989 cases. (ANI/Xinhua)

TRENDING

1
Aromatherapy spray linked to US deaths faces recall

Aromatherapy spray linked to US deaths faces recall

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: South Korea's Moon vows 'Korea space age' after rocket test falters; Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd mentality and more

Science News Roundup: South Korea's Moon vows 'Korea space age' after rocket...

 Global
3
Xbox makes F1 2021, Dead by Daylight and Fallout 76 free to play this weekend

Xbox makes F1 2021, Dead by Daylight and Fallout 76 free to play this weeken...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital struggles to cope; Australia's Melbourne enjoys weekend of eased COVID curbs after long lockdown and more

World News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital st...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021