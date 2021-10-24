Left Menu

Belarus to airlift humanitarian aid to Tajikistan: Defence Ministry

Belarusian military pilots will send more than 40 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Tajikistan, the Belarusian Ministry of Defense said on Sunday.

ANI | Minsk | Updated: 24-10-2021 14:31 IST | Created: 24-10-2021 14:31 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Minsk [Belarus], October 24 (ANI/Sputnik): Belarusian military pilots will send more than 40 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Tajikistan, the Belarusian Ministry of Defense said on Sunday. "Military pilots to deliver humanitarian aid to Tajikistan. Belarusian rescuers have already loaded more than 40 tonnes of humanitarian aid into the Il-76MD military transport aircraft at the airport in [the town of] Machulishchy," the ministry said in a statement.

The cargo includes power generators, tents, food and medical products, the statement read, adding that the Belarusian military aircraft is heading for the Tajik city of Hisor. The emergencies ministry, in turn, said that the list of goods offered as humanitarian aid was worked out with the Tajik side. The aid is valued at over $4,10,000. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

