Ethiopia tops 362,000 COVID-19 cases

Ethiopia registered 441 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 362,088 as of Saturday evening, the country's health ministry said.

ANI | Addis Ababa | Updated: 24-10-2021 16:29 IST | Created: 24-10-2021 16:29 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Addis Ababa [Ethiopia], October 24 (ANI/Xinhua): Ethiopia registered 441 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 362,088 as of Saturday evening, the country's health ministry said. The ministry reported 14 new COVID-19 related deaths and 463 more recoveries during the same period, bringing the national death toll and recoveries to 6,347 and 332,941 respectively.

Ethiopia, Africa's second-most populous nation, has so far reported the largest number of COVID-19 cases in the East Africa region. Amid its national push for vaccination, Ethiopia has so far administered a total of 4,286,768 vaccine doses, according to the ministry.

Ethiopia is among the countries hardest hit by COVID-19 in Africa, following South Africa, Morocco and Tunisia. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

