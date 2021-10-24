Left Menu

Malaysia reports 5,828 new COVID-19 infections, 42 more deaths

Malaysia reported 5,828 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Saturday, bringing the national total to 2,426,050, according to the health ministry.

ANI | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 24-10-2021 16:48 IST | Created: 24-10-2021 16:48 IST
Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], October 24 (ANI/Xinhua): Malaysia reported 5,828 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Saturday, bringing the national total to 2,426,050, according to the health ministry. Seven of the new cases are imported, with 5,821 being local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

Another 42 deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 28,354. About 9,178 patients have been released after recovery, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 2,320,391.

There are some 77,305 active cases, with 620 being held in intensive care and 297 of which are in need of assisted breathing. The country reported 113,547 vaccine doses administered on Saturday alone and some 77.6 percent of the population have received at least one dose and 72.4 percent are fully vaccinated. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

