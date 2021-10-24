Death toll from gas blast in China rises to 5

The death toll from a gas explosion that occurred at a restaurant in the city of Shenyang in China's northeastern province of Liaoning rose to five while the number of injured rose to 47, Chinese state media reported. The blast took place on Thursday and affected 99 buildings, 1,858 households and 93 stores. Currently, the affected buildings are being inspected, 86 of them were deemed safe to live in. Authorities vowed to compensate for all damages, Sputnik reported citing Global Times.

According to the publication, the cause of the blast is yet to be established, but the current repair of the city's gas pipeline systems may be involved. It's not the first time there has been such a serious gas explosion in China. A deadly gas explosion in Shiyan, Central China's Hubei Province took the lives of 26 people and injured 138 others on June 13 this year. It caused direct economic losses of up to 53.95 million yuan (USD 8.45 million), and 34 public servants related to the accident were penalized, Global Times reported.

