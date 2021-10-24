Kyrgyzstan not to host U.S. military base: President

Bishkek [Kyrgyzstan], October 24 (ANI/Xinhua): There will be no U.S. military base in Kyrgyzstan, President Sadyr Zhaparov said here Saturday.

"We have a Russian base in Kant city. We don't need an American military base in the country. One military base is enough for us," Zhaparov said at his annual press conference, adding that the agreement with the United States on the latter's military base located outside Bishkek ended years ago.

The United States and its North Atlantic Treaty Organization allies opened the air base at Manas International Airport in 2001 in the name of fighting terrorism, and closed in 2014 as the agreement expired. (ANI/Xinhua)

