Kyrgyzstan not to host U.S. military base: President

There will be no U.S. military base in Kyrgyzstan, President Sadyr Zhaparov said here Saturday.

ANI | Bishkek | Updated: 24-10-2021 18:05 IST | Created: 24-10-2021 18:05 IST
Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov (Photo Credit: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
Bishkek [Kyrgyzstan], October 24 (ANI/Xinhua): There will be no U.S. military base in Kyrgyzstan, President Sadyr Zhaparov said here Saturday.

"We have a Russian base in Kant city. We don't need an American military base in the country. One military base is enough for us," Zhaparov said at his annual press conference, adding that the agreement with the United States on the latter's military base located outside Bishkek ended years ago.

The United States and its North Atlantic Treaty Organization allies opened the air base at Manas International Airport in 2001 in the name of fighting terrorism, and closed in 2014 as the agreement expired. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

