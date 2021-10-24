Journalist beaten by border forces at Torkham crossing between Afghanistan-Pakistan

A Tolo news reporter Sadaqat Ghorzang was beaten by border forces near the Torkham border crossing point between Afghanistan-Pakistan on Sunday. Ghorzang was covering the situation at the crossing point after the reopening of the Torkham border on Friday.

Ghorzang said although he had coordinated with Torkham crossing officials, the border forces beat him up and threw his camera and other equipment into the river and also broke his mobile phone, reported Tolo News. "After having a talk with the Torkham crossing commissioner, I along with a bodyguard of the commissioner went to near the Torkham gate to make a report. There we were warned and beaten up by the border forces without any reason. They threw my camera and other equipment into the river. They kept me for a few minutes at the commissariat and broke my mobile. So far, I do not know what has happened to my camera," Ghorzang said.

A number of Afghans gathered at the Torkham border crossing between Afghanistan and Pakistan after Afghanistan's Foreign Ministry spokesperson announced the reopening of the Torkham border crossing point. Tolo News said the relevant government departments should seriously investigate the incident.

"We are concerned about the current situation and we urge the relevant departments to investigate this case and publicize its findings. If it is not investigated and if it is neglected, working will become difficult for us," said Khpolwak Sapai, head of Tolo News. Meanwhile, reporters in the eastern region of Afghanistan in reaction to the incident said the future situation will be difficult if this continues.

"I was shocked by this incident, and I told myself that if the situation continues like this, journalistic activities will become difficult for us," Shah Mahmood, a local reporter said. "We are saddened by this incident. We urge the Taliban to bring to justice the perpetrators of this incident so it becomes a lesson for others," said Abed Sharifi, a local reporter.

Meanwhile, the Committee Investigating Violent Cases Against Journalists denounced the incident, saying if such actions are not prevented, the media will face more restrictions, reported Tolo News. So far, no government department has reacted to this incident. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)