US, Taiwan hold high-level meet on UN, international participation

The United States and Taiwan held a high-level meeting on expanding the island's participation at the United Nations and in other international organizations amid China's continued efforts to limit Taiwan's international participation. The virtual meeting on Friday focused on helping Taiwan participate meaningfully at the UN, Taiwan Focus reported. The meeting was convened between high-level representatives from the American Institute in Taiwan and the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office (TECRO).

"The discussion focused on supporting Taiwan's ability to participate meaningfully at the UN and contribute its valuable expertise to address global challenges, including global public health, the environment and climate change, development assistance, technical standards, and economic cooperation," US State Department said in a statement on October 22. US participants reiterated their commitment to Taiwan's meaningful participation at the World Health Organization and UN Framework Convention on Climate Change and discussed ways to highlight Taiwan's ability to contribute to efforts on a wide range of issues, the release added.

Participants lauded the significant expansion this year of the Global Cooperation and Training Framework (GCTF), demonstrating Taiwan's willingness and capacity to address global challenges through multilateral collaboration, the statement added. Meanwhile, Taiwan's MOFA Secretary-General Lily Hsu expressed gratitude toward the US' long-term support to the island, while stressing that Taiwan's government will continue to professionally and practically contribute to the world.

The GCTF was launched by Taiwan and the US in June 2015 to help bring Taiwan's expertise to the global stage and promote multilateralism, Taiwan Focus reported. Taiwan left the UN in 1971 when China took its place. Since then, Taiwan has been excluded from participation in the General Assembly and the UN agencies and other world forums. (ANI)

