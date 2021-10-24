Left Menu

Indonesia reports 623 newly-confirmed COVID-19 cases, 29 more deaths

Indonesia on Sunday confirmed 623 new COVID-19 cases, raising its tally of infections to 4,240,019, according to the country's Health Ministry.

ANI | Jakarta | Updated: 24-10-2021 19:18 IST | Created: 24-10-2021 19:18 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Jakarta [Indonesia], October 24 (ANI/Xinhua): Indonesia on Sunday confirmed 623 new COVID-19 cases, raising its tally of infections to 4,240,019, according to the country's Health Ministry. The death toll from the virus in Indonesia rose by 29 to 143,205, while 1,037 more people recovered in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 4,082,454.

Indonesia started mass COVID-19 vaccinations on Jan. 13 after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine. More than 113.03 million people have received their first doses of vaccines, while over 67.91 million have taken their second doses.

Indonesia has so far administered over 182.05 million doses including third booster jabs.The Indonesian government aims to vaccinate 208.2 million people in the country. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

