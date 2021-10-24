Myanmar reports 687 new COVID-19 cases, 27 more deaths

Yangon [Myanmar], October 24 (ANI/Xinhua): Myanmar reported 687 new COVID-19 cases with a daily test positivity rate of 4.83 percent in the past 24 hours, according to a release from the Ministry of Health on Sunday. The number of COVID-19 infections has increased to 494,263 so far while its death toll was recorded at 18,538 after 27 more deaths were reported, the release said.

A total of 456,781 patients have recovered as of Sunday and over 4.73 million samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far. Over 5.7 million people have been fully vaccinated nationwide, while over 6.68 million people have received the first jabs of COVID-19 vaccines as of Saturday, the release said.

Myanmar detected its first two COVID-19 cases on March 23 last year. (ANI/Xinhua)

