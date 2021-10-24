Uzbekistan votes for electing new President today

Voting for the presidential election took place in Uzbekistan on Sunday. With little opposition against the incumbent President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, he is almost certain to win the second term at the office, according to Al Jazeera. The news channel reported that the voting for the election of the President commenced at 8 am local time on Sunday and will end at 8 pm.

There are four contenders in the election who are "loyal to his government", as per Al Jazeera. However, Human Rights Watch said that the officials Allakulov's party supporters were harrassed by the officials when they wanted to collect signatures for registration.

According to the news channel, Mirziyoyev claimed that his victory in the election will retain the centralised political system and will allow him to lead Uzbekistan toward further opening up foreign trade and investment, according to Al Jazeera. Mirziyoyev had come to power for the first time in 2016 after the death of Islam Karimov who ruled Uzbekistan for 27 years. (ANI)

