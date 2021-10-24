Left Menu

Uzbekistan votes for electing new President today

Voting for the presidential election took place in Uzbekistan on Sunday. With little opposition against the incumbent President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, he is almost certain to win the second term at the office, according to Al Jazeera.

ANI | Tashkent | Updated: 24-10-2021 21:42 IST | Created: 24-10-2021 21:42 IST
Uzbekistan votes for electing new President today
Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev (Photo Credit - Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Uzbekistan

Voting for the presidential election took place in Uzbekistan on Sunday. With little opposition against the incumbent President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, he is almost certain to win the second term at the office, according to Al Jazeera. The news channel reported that the voting for the election of the President commenced at 8 am local time on Sunday and will end at 8 pm.

There are four contenders in the election who are "loyal to his government", as per Al Jazeera. However, Human Rights Watch said that the officials Allakulov's party supporters were harrassed by the officials when they wanted to collect signatures for registration.

According to the news channel, Mirziyoyev claimed that his victory in the election will retain the centralised political system and will allow him to lead Uzbekistan toward further opening up foreign trade and investment, according to Al Jazeera. Mirziyoyev had come to power for the first time in 2016 after the death of Islam Karimov who ruled Uzbekistan for 27 years. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Aromatherapy spray linked to US deaths faces recall

Aromatherapy spray linked to US deaths faces recall

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: South Korea's Moon vows 'Korea space age' after rocket test falters; Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd mentality and more

Science News Roundup: South Korea's Moon vows 'Korea space age' after rocket...

 Global
3
Xbox makes F1 2021, Dead by Daylight and Fallout 76 free to play this weekend

Xbox makes F1 2021, Dead by Daylight and Fallout 76 free to play this weeken...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital struggles to cope; Australia's Melbourne enjoys weekend of eased COVID curbs after long lockdown and more

World News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital st...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021