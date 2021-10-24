Left Menu

Iran dismisses Israeli threats, vows "tough" response

Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani on Sunday played down Israel's recent threats and vowed his country's "tough" response.

Tehran [Iran], October 24 (ANI/Xinhua): Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani on Sunday played down Israel's recent threats and vowed his country's "tough" response. He warned that Israel should think about rebuilding the damage caused by Iran's response, referring to Israel's allocation of substantial funds to counter Iran's nuclear program.

"Instead of allocating 1.5 billion U.S. dollars budget for atrocities against Iran, the Zionist regime (of Israel) should focus on providing tens of thousands of billion dollars funding to repair the damage that is going to be caused by Iran's shocking response," Shamkhani tweeted. Israel has allocated 1.5 billion U.S. dollars to bolster its capabilities to attack Iran's nuclear facilities, the Western media reported. (ANI/Xinhua)

