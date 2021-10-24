Left Menu

Singapore reports 3,383 new COVID-19 cases

Singapore recorded 3,383 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the total tally in the country to 172,644, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in a press release.

ANI | Updated: 24-10-2021 22:31 IST | Created: 24-10-2021 22:31 IST
Singapore reports 3,383 new COVID-19 cases
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Singapore, October 24 (ANI/Xinhua): Singapore recorded 3,383 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the total tally in the country to 172,644, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in a press release. Of the new cases, 2,708 were reported in the community and 667 in migrant worker dormitories while eight were imported cases.

A total of 1,738 cases are currently hospitalized. Of them 278 patients are in need of oxygen supplementation in the regular ward, 97 are stable under close monitoring in the intensive care unit (ICU), and 58 are critically ill and intubated in the ICU, said the MOH. An additional 15 deaths from COVID-19 were reported in the Southeast Asian country, bringing the overall death toll to 315.

As of Saturday, 84 per cent of Singapore's population have been fully vaccinated, and 85 per cent have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Aromatherapy spray linked to US deaths faces recall

Aromatherapy spray linked to US deaths faces recall

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: South Korea's Moon vows 'Korea space age' after rocket test falters; Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd mentality and more

Science News Roundup: South Korea's Moon vows 'Korea space age' after rocket...

 Global
3
Xbox makes F1 2021, Dead by Daylight and Fallout 76 free to play this weekend

Xbox makes F1 2021, Dead by Daylight and Fallout 76 free to play this weeken...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital struggles to cope; Australia's Melbourne enjoys weekend of eased COVID curbs after long lockdown and more

World News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital st...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021