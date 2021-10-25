Left Menu

Malaysia reports 5,666 new COVID-19 cases, 46 deaths

Malaysia reported another 5,666 new COVID-19 infections, as of midnight Sunday, bringing the national total to 2,431,716, according to the health ministry.

ANI | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 25-10-2021 07:58 IST | Created: 25-10-2021 07:58 IST
Malaysia reports 5,666 new COVID-19 cases, 46 deaths
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Malaysia

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], October 25 (ANI/Xinhua): Malaysia reported another 5,666 new COVID-19 infections, as of midnight Sunday, bringing the national total to 2,431,716, according to the health ministry. Twenty of the new cases are imported, with 5,646 being local transmissions, according to data released by the ministry.

Another 46 more deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 28,400.About 6,978 patients have been released after recovery, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 2,327,369. There are some 75,947 active cases, 603 are being held in intensive care units and 300 of those are in need of assisted breathing.

The country administered 124,530 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine on Sunday, and some 77.7 percent of the population have received at least one dose and 72.8 percent have been fully vaccinated. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lille drops more points in French league, held 1-1 by Brest

Lille drops more points in French league, held 1-1 by Brest

 France
2
Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-up; German COVID-19 infections at highest since mid-May and more

Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital struggles to cope; German COVID-19 infections at highest since mid-May and more

Health News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital s...

 Global
4
Brazil registers 187 new COVID-19 deaths, 6,204 cases

Brazil registers 187 new COVID-19 deaths, 6,204 cases

 Brazil

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021