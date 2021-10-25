Left Menu

Pakistan logs 698 new COVID infections, 9 deaths

Pakistan has reported 698 new COVID-19 cases and nine deaths due to the virus over the last 24 hours, according to the official data on Monday.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 25-10-2021 10:59 IST | Created: 25-10-2021 10:59 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Pakistan has reported 698 new COVID-19 cases and nine deaths due to the virus over the last 24 hours, according to the official data on Monday. According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), at least 42,095 tests were taken during the period. The country has been recording around 700 daily infections for more than a week.

The coronavirus positivity rate of the country stands at 1.65 per cent, Geo tv reported. Pakistan has administered at least 100,741,762 doses of COVID vaccines so far. Assuming every person needs 2 doses, that's enough to have vaccinated about 23.3 per cent of the country's population, Geo tv reported.

During last week report, Pakistan averaged about 657,185 doses administered each day. At that rate, it will take a further 66 days to administer enough doses for another 10 per cent of the population. (ANI)

