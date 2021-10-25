Left Menu

Pakistan stares at energy crisis for third successive winter

Pakistan is on the verge of a massive shortage of gas and rationing due to depleting local gas reserves and the failure of the Imran Khan government to procure a sufficient quantity of Liquified Natural Gas (LNG).

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 25-10-2021 12:37 IST | Created: 25-10-2021 12:37 IST
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan is on the verge of a massive shortage of gas and rationing due to depleting local gas reserves and the failure of the Imran Khan government to procure a sufficient quantity of Liquified Natural Gas (LNG). Pakistan's cost of energy production has increased following an increase in fuel prices. Almost two-thirds of the country's electricity generation is based on fossil fuels, as per The Tribune.

The rise in crude oil prices have hit the highest in the last three years - USD 86 per barrel, the newspaper reported. The energy crisis is worsening due to the rising cost of the LNG.

It seems, this winter Pakistan is set to face its third successive winter energy crisis. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

